Crescent City Classic returns to the streets of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sweet sounds of the Crescent City Classic are back. The last time they took over the streets of New Orleans was back in 2019.

“It feels surreal. We are so excited to be back in-person after a two year hiatus. Our little team is working really hard making sure this is the event that everyone remembers in this city. We’re feeling blessed that we’re back in-person, and it seems like everyone is really excited to join us this year for our race,” said operations director Kristen Stuart.

For some, winning the race, or finishing in the top 500 are the main goal. But, the beauty of the CCC, is you have many options on race day. Set a personal best, or soak in the fun.

“Sixty-five percent of our racers have been walkers in the past. I think it’s important for people to understand that yes, we do have people training from January to hit their personal best. We also have people that are strolling along in wagons with kids in their strollers, and they’re just having a good time. They make pit stops along the way. This race is an every man’s race for sure,” said Stuart.

And this race will end in City Park for years to come thanks to some new sponsors that include Pelicans and Saints owner, Gayle Benson.

“We had trouble getting that sponsorship at first because it was a pandemic. How can we secure sponsorship dollars when people aren’t convinced we’re going to come back. Mrs.Gayle saw an article in the Times written by our really good friend Jeff Duncan. She decided to step in and make sure that this tradition continues not only for us, but the people in the city and the Gulf South. So she helped us secure Caesars’ Sportsbook, which has been an incredible sponsor. It really fits into our race. We start at the Caesars’ Superdome, we pass Harrah’s New Orleans,” said Stuart.

