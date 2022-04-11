BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Crescent City Classic returns to the streets of New Orleans

By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sweet sounds of the Crescent City Classic are back. The last time they took over the streets of New Orleans was back in 2019.

“It feels surreal. We are so excited to be back in-person after a two year hiatus. Our little team is working really hard making sure this is the event that everyone remembers in this city. We’re feeling blessed that we’re back in-person, and it seems like everyone is really excited to join us this year for our race,” said operations director Kristen Stuart.

For some, winning the race, or finishing in the top 500 are the main goal. But, the beauty of the CCC, is you have many options on race day. Set a personal best, or soak in the fun.

“Sixty-five percent of our racers have been walkers in the past. I think it’s important for people to understand that yes, we do have people training from January to hit their personal best. We also have people that are strolling along in wagons with kids in their strollers, and they’re just having a good time. They make pit stops along the way. This race is an every man’s race for sure,” said Stuart.

And this race will end in City Park for years to come thanks to some new sponsors that include Pelicans and Saints owner, Gayle Benson.

“We had trouble getting that sponsorship at first because it was a pandemic. How can we secure sponsorship dollars when people aren’t convinced we’re going to come back. Mrs.Gayle saw an article in the Times written by our really good friend Jeff Duncan. She decided to step in and make sure that this tradition continues not only for us, but the people in the city and the Gulf South. So she helped us secure Caesars’ Sportsbook, which has been an incredible sponsor. It really fits into our race. We start at the Caesars’ Superdome, we pass Harrah’s New Orleans,” said Stuart.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Shelley's family
Shelley Brown is leaving FOX 8 for more family time
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense

Latest News

Pelicans fans get ready for Play-In
Seeing blue & red: Pelicans fans express emotions as team arrives at turning point
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after scoring against the Miami Heat in the...
Pelicans postseason run keeps CJ McCollum playoff streak intact
Juvenile and Pierre the Pelican
Juvenile and Pierre the Pelican
Pelicans fans get ready for Play-In
Pelicans fans get ready for Play-In
Pelicans Play-In Preview
Pelicans Play-In Preview