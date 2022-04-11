FEMA ‘unable to negotiate lease’ for temp. housing camp in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A proposed temporary housing camp for Hurricane Ida victims is looking for a new site.

FEMA wanted to install trailer pads, utilities, and gravel roads in a 5.74-acre field on Houma Boulevard, but was “unable to negotiate a lease,” according to Jefferson Parish officials Monday morning.

Metairie residents began questioning the placement of the camp on social media after FEMA decided to hold a three-day public comment period over the weekend with scant notice.

FEMA spokesman Kurt Pickering said the agency is running out of options to house Ida survivors still in need of government assistance.

“As an elected official trying to help Jefferson residents, I am disappointed to report my recent dealings with FEMA have only left me further convinced (despite some good people) FEMA is an inefficient and broken organization,” Jennifer Van Vrancken, Jefferson Parish District 5 Councilwoman, said on Facebook.

The entire 47-page proposal for what is called the Metairie Group Site can be found here on the FEMA website.

In other parishes, FEMA has been able to place temporary housing units at existing RV and mobile home parks; however, because Jefferson Parish does not have a significant number of RV or mobile home parks, FEMA needs to develop temporary sites to place units to serve displaced residents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.