BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says

Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.(Source: Collier County Jail/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who they said had an interesting assortment of illegal items in his truck - guns, drugs and a live alligator.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies recognized the driver, Michael Marolla, from “previous encounters” as having a suspended license.

Deputies said when they pulled Marolla over Friday, they found drugs and two firearms inside the truck. Then, in the bed of the pickup, they found an open plastic tub with a baby alligator in it.

The sheriff’s office notified Florida’s Fish and wildlife Conservation Commission about the gator.

Marolla was charged with drug possession and carrying concealed firearms. He was released on bond Saturday and is set to appear in court on May 2.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Shelley's family
Shelley Brown is leaving FOX 8 for more family time
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense

Latest News

High food prices are stretching some people to the limits of their budgets.
Inflation impacts consumers
A man probed for possible shooting connection posted videos discussing violence.
GRAPHIC: Person of interest sought in NY subway shooting
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
The tech giant is suing, saying the responsible party has been 'perpetrating a puppy fraud...
Online puppy scam duped animal lovers, Google claims in lawsuit
The tech giant is suing, saying the responsible party has been 'perpetrating a puppy fraud...
Google sues over alleged online puppy scam