BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Josh Pearson named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)
LSU outfielder Josh Pearson (39)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU outfielder Josh Pearson was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week after his monster performance for the purple and gold in their sweep over Mississippi State.

Pearson was 5-for-11 at the plate in the series against the Bulldogs including a huge day in the series finale with five RBI and two home runs, his first two career-long balls of the season. Overall, Pearson hit .462 in the wins over Mississippi State and Grambling State with a double, two home runs, and six RBI.

The freshman out of West Monroe, La. hit a three-run home run in the top of the fifth inning that was part of a five-run outburst that broke a 1-1 tie against the Bulldogs.

The Tigers are now one game behind Arkansas in the SEC West and will face the Razorbacks beginning on Thursday, April 14 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Shelley's family
Shelley Brown is leaving FOX 8 for more family time
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense

Latest News

Seimone Augustus
LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus will be honored with statue
LSU Tigers
Latest LSU baseball rankings: Monday, April 11
LSU Tigers
Tigers pick up first SEC sweep of season over Mississippi State
NFL Draft is right around the corner
OVERTIME PODCAST: Saints trade, Pelicans in the playoffs, and LSU Football recruiting