LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus will be honored with statue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball great Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, university officials announced on Monday, April 11.

The Baton Rouge native is LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete. Her statue will stand outside the Maravich Assembly Center. She joins Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit, and Shaquille O’Neal as former Tiger greats honored with a statue.

Augustus has one of the most inspiring stories in sports. During her collegiate career at LSU

One of the most lethal scorers in the history of women’s basketball

“A Seimone Augustus statue is befitting for a student-athlete whose talents, accomplishments, and impact will forever stand the test of time,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Seimone came to LSU as one of the most heralded recruits in school history, and she left a legacy on our campus, our state, and the sport of basketball that will never fade.”

“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest players in the history of our game. She has been successful at every level of basketball and what she did for this program and this university deserves to be recognized. I am proud we are able to honor Seimone with a statue where our fans will forever be able to reflect on her impact and greatness,” added LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.

Augustus is one of only five Tigers to top the 2,000-point mark. She finished her career with 2,702 points, the second-highest total in program history.

She was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx and went on to win four championships in her 15-year WNBA career. She was named WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2006 and MVP of the 2011 WNBA Finals. She was also an eight-time All-Star.

