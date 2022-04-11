BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block...
Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth.(MGN)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity.

The suit was filed Monday in federal court.

The lawsuit was filed three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law.

The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court.

Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Flashbang in car break-in
VIDEO: Man rigs flashbang in truck after repeated break-ins in New Orleans
Shelley's family
Shelley Brown is leaving FOX 8 for more family time
Kenner hooka bar murder
‘Hard-working, loving young man;’ Family remembers Devin Bornes, shot and killed by man originally claiming self-defense

Latest News

Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen says he is transferring to Alabama.
Vanderbilt lineman Tyler Steen transferring to Alabama
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
Inmate reverses request for execution, says he wants appeal
18-year-old Jordan Caston
Inmate charged with setting fire at Mississippi jail
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers