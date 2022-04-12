BBB Accredited Business
Amazon center taking shape in Slidell, bringing hundreds of jobs

By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A massive Amazon distribution center is taking shape in a once-wooded section of east Slidell.

One of the largest warehouses ever constructed in St. Tammany Parish is nearing completion on Town Center Boulevard near the busy Frémaux I-10 Corridor. It promises to bring hundreds of jobs to the parish.

“I think it’s gonna do well, people are gonna be excited about the way they come in is coming around in Slidell,” said Etheridge Miller of Slidell.

Amazon’s new 141,000-square-foot distribution center is fully framed in and many say they’re ready to try and get a job there.

“It would mean a lot. I know the pay is good. They’re always busy,” said Adrianna VanBrun of Slidell.

In fact, a “help wanted” post offers Amazon jobs for between $15-$25 an hour with bonuses of $3,000 being paid for new employees.

When this distribution center is up and running it will service about 950 Amazon prime delivery vans making this part of Slidell a hotbed for commerce.

Even though Etheridge Miller isn’t looking for a job with Amazon, his vehicle detailing company has already done business with the shipping giant, and he’s hoping for more.

“Since the building is just getting up, hopefully, I’ll be receiving a call soon,” said Miller.

Amazon originally hoped to open its new 30-acre distribution center by June. An economic development spokesperson says that date has now been pushed back.

Once completed, the Slidell facility will be the third distribution warehouse Amazon has built in Louisiana.

