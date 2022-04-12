Bruce: Gray days with higher rain chances and severe weather threat Wednesday overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More weather changes are on the way especially through the middle of the week.

Today will be quite warm and humid. As the day progresses, things look fairly quiet, with a warm breeze and some cloud cover. By late afternoon into this evening, big storms will go up to our west and some of that rain will possibly drift into our area by evening. The greater rain chances today will be over northwestern areas, with less of a chance along the coast.

The bigger storm day is coming Wednesday, especially at night. This is when a slow-moving cold front will enter the picture, leading to a chance of heavy rains along with a severe storm risk. Scattered storms develop Wednesday afternoon and storms continue through the overnight hours. A widespread 1-2 inches of rain is possible, with heavier amounts in some areas.

Bruce: A stormy snapshot late tomorrow night into early Thursday. Heavy rain threat with possible flooding especially north shore. Some hail and isolated spin-ups are possible as well. Stay weather aware. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/ltGIN4vKud — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 12, 2022

We nudge the storms and cold front down to the coast Thursday, so we will have a short window of quiet weather for 12-24 hours. But more storms are on the way for Good Friday and the first night of Passover. For now, Easter weekend looks quite warm and humid. But storm chances should trend down for Saturday and Sunday.

