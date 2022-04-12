Effort to revamp hiring at JJIC stalls; councilmembers asking where former director is

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The future of hiring at the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center (JJIC) is key in the eyes of the criminal justice committee of the New Orleans City Council. While the administration pushed for the Orleans Parish residency requirements for hiring at the center to be lifted, councilmembers said they want to hear from the director of JJIC himself.

Staffing levels at the pre-trial youth detention facility are at critical levels, one of many city departments facing a hiring crisis. The turnover rate at the JJIC for last year was 66%, nearly four times that of the state level.

The center has been known for escapes and assaults. Four juvenile inmates escaped in January.

Just last month, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced a shake-up at JJIC; bringing the agency out from under the Office of Youth and Families (OYF) and placing it under the oversight of the Office of Homeland Security.

It was also announced that Dr. Kyshun Webster, the director of the center, would be replaced with Dichelle Williams, a longtime staffer who would act as interim director.

As part of their effort to address staffing shortages at JJIC, one of the moves the administration made was to push for the domicile requirement to be lifted. Right now, workers hired to staff JJIC are required to live in Orleans Parish.

“We’re not asking for the domicile to be the ‘do-all be-all,’ we’re asking to have that tool in our box so we can attract a larger pool of applicants,” Williams said, adding that the administration is also pushing for higher pay to attract new talent.

“I don’t think pay is as big of an issue, as much as the domicile requirements and some of the civil service hiring process protocols that are in place,” Williams said.

The ordinance addressing the domicile requirements came up at the criminal justice committee meeting Tuesday (April 12), where administration officials from the OYF, Office of Homeland Security, and JJIC were present to address councilmembers’ questions.

For skeptical councilmembers, one question was at the front of their minds: where was Dr. Kyshun Webster?

“We’re talking about the origins of this filing, and for him not to be present to comment on how things happened under his tenure there is very troubling,” said Councilman J.P. Morrell.

Administration officials said Dr. Webster is on FMLA leave (Family and Medical Leave Act) and said they weren’t sure if he would be able to be present for the meeting of the full council in two weeks. Webster missed both Tuesday’s meeting and a prior meeting of the council on March 10, during which JJIC was discussed.

“Dr. Webster is on a personal matter, I don’t know that he’s going to be back in two weeks. He’s dealing with a personal matter,” said Chief John Thomas, Director of the Office of Homeland Security.

“I saw Dr. Webster at a track meet on Saturday,” Morrell said. “I don’t know what personal matters he’s dealing with, but I don’t think we can afford to have a conversation on a policy at this level that affects our kids without his voice involved.”

FOX 8 reached out to Compassion Society Benefits, a Kenner-based company that lists Webster as a founder. We have not heard back.

In the end, the committee voted to defer the domicile ordinance indefinitely. Williams said hiring locals remains at the forefront regardless, and that JJIC staff will continue to host job fairs to try and bolster recruitment.

