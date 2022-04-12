BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pelicans lean on CJ McCollum's postseason experience for play-in game against Spurs

By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - CJ McCollum is a nine-year veteran, and entering this season, he never missed the playoffs. He hopes to continue that streak here in New Orleans, but it’s different this year, with the Pels and McCollum in the play-in game.

“I love to watch it, hate to play in it,” the Pelicans guard said. “I think it’s good for the league. It’s good for fans. It makes it more competitive. It makes the last quarter of the season more competitive. Yeah, we’re looking forward to it.”

To claim the eighth and final Western Conference spot in the NBA’s postseason tournament, the No. 9 Pelicans must defeat the visiting No. 10 San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night, then also beat the No. 8 Clippers on Friday night in Los Angeles.

“(The Pelicans) did a great job of turning the season around,” said McCollum, who was acquired in a seven-player trade with Portland on Feb. 8. “I wasn’t here early on. I think they started off 1-12, 1-13. It shows how they stuck together, how they fought through adversity. How much growth the team has had. I’m thankful to be a part of it, happy I can help. Get into this position where they have a chance, we have a chance to get some postseason experience.”

The Pelicans last played in the postseason in 2018. Their roster is very young, so they’re leaning on McCollum for some playoff knowledge.

“Just enjoy the moment. Prepare, obviously focus in on the game plan, the scouting, watch the film,” he said. “Understand the position, and understand the other positions on the court. Also, don’t put much pressure on yourself.

“It’s just a game, at the end of the day. You obviously prepare, we’ve played this team a few times. Stakes are raised, possessions will matter. But don’t overanalyze it. Just go out there and hoop.”

In those 2018 playoffs, the Pelicans won their first-round matchup, against McCollum’s Blazers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Shelley's family
Shelley Brown is leaving FOX 8 for more family time
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs...
Pelicans take down Spurs 113-103; will face Clippers Friday
Pelicans beat Spurs 113-103; will face Clippers in final Play-In game
Pelicans beat Spurs 113-103; will face Clippers in final Play-In game
North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge (55) tackles Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny...
FFF: Saints possibly trading up for a QB in the first round?
Pelicans prepare for Play-In
Pelicans prepare for Play-In
Pelicans fans get ready for Play-In
Seeing blue & red: Pelicans fans express emotions as team arrives at turning point