Heavy rain possible overnight

A few severe storms as well
Some severe storms as well
Some severe storms as well(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms will move across the area Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday morning. Heavy rain is possible and a flood watch is in effect. Some of the storms could also be severe. A cold front moves through by daybreak Thursday and brings lower humidity and drier weather.

This will be short lived as a warm front moves back into the area on Friday with more humidity and clouds. There could be a few sprinkles but it’s likely dry.

The Easter weekend looks warm and humid with spotty storms. There is some question as to how many storms occur. It’s possible especially on Sunday that more widespread storms could happen in the afternoon. Stay tuned for updates. Highs will be in the lower and middle 80s.

Another cold front is expected early next week with a drier trend for at least a few days.

