25 shot, 6 killed in New Orleans in less than a week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faith-based leaders says they can no longer be silent about the crime wave that’s sweeping across New Orleans.

“We’ve come not to curse the darkness, but to light a candle,” says Bishop Wiley Taylor.

“We are not reacting. We are responding,” says Pastor Fred Luter.

In the past five days, 25 people were shot in New Orleans. Six of them died. According to city data, two people are shot per day in New Orleans on average.

“We’re going to be developing what we call a bottom-up approach to the resolution of crime,” says Bishop Tom Watson.

Carjackings are also happening daily. They’re up 53% this year compared to last. Oftentimes, women are victims.

“There was a time in this city when you didn’t hear of a female committing a crime, or being a victim of violence,” says Bishop Watson.

The Pastors say they know it’s especially important to reach out to the young people committing the violence.

“It’s all about changing the thinking patterns of young people. Unfortunately, sometimes, the mindset is one of hopelessness,” say Bishop Watson.

“It’s a challenge for us to rethink our programs,” says Bishop Taylor.

“We want to make this an experience that all the churches in our city can be a part of it,” says Pastor Luter.

They say they’re expecting at least a hundred more pastors and faith leaders to join them on their mission.

“We understand that there’s some home issues. Some parental issues, and we will be addressing those issues throughout our summits and workshops in the months to come,” says Bishop Watson.

