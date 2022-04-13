BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

25 shot, 6 killed in New Orleans in less than a week

By Natasha Robin
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faith-based leaders says they can no longer be silent about the crime wave that’s sweeping across New Orleans.

“We’ve come not to curse the darkness, but to light a candle,” says Bishop Wiley Taylor.

“We are not reacting. We are responding,” says Pastor Fred Luter.

In the past five days, 25 people were shot in New Orleans. Six of them died. According to city data, two people are shot per day in New Orleans on average.

“We’re going to be developing what we call a bottom-up approach to the resolution of crime,” says Bishop Tom Watson.

CRIMETRACKER

New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar

‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb

Man shot near UNO dies; 6 others wounded in shootings around city, NOPD said

5 recent shooting victims identified in Orleans Parish

Carjackings are also happening daily. They’re up 53% this year compared to last. Oftentimes, women are victims.

“There was a time in this city when you didn’t hear of a female committing a crime, or being a victim of violence,” says Bishop Watson.

The Pastors say they know it’s especially important to reach out to the young people committing the violence.

“It’s all about changing the thinking patterns of young people. Unfortunately, sometimes, the mindset is one of hopelessness,” say Bishop Watson.

“It’s a challenge for us to rethink our programs,” says Bishop Taylor.

“We want to make this an experience that all the churches in our city can be a part of it,” says Pastor Luter.

They say they’re expecting at least a hundred more pastors and faith leaders to join them on their mission.

“We understand that there’s some home issues. Some parental issues, and we will be addressing those issues throughout our summits and workshops in the months to come,” says Bishop Watson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed

Latest News

Down syndrome man prepares to run in the Crescent City Classic
NEVER GIVE UP: Crescent City Classic runner with Down Syndrome hopes to inspire others
generic graphic
NOPD investigating homicide east of Algiers
Down syndrome man prepares to run in the Crescent City Classic
Down syndrome man prepares to run in the Crescent City Classic
Heel Striking/CCC
Heel Striking/CCC
COVID-19
COVID-19 levels in wastewater up nearly 700% over two weeks, CDC reports