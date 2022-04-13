BBB Accredited Business
$5,000 reward offered for info that may lead to Strawberry Fest shooters’ arrest

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT
PONCHATOULA, La (WVUE) - Thirty minutes before the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival was set to close last Saturday (April 9), gunfire rang out just beyond the festival grounds.

No arrests have been made at the point but the Ponchatoula police say that they believe two unknown suspects responsible are at large.

More: Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening

No one was injured in the incident.

Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone that can offer information that may lead to the arrests of these suspects who fired dozens of shots in the 200 block of West Hickory Street after 10 p.m. that night, striking the police station, a police unit, and a civilian vehicle.

Those with information are asked to come forward by contacting the Crime Stopper’s tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

