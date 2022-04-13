BBB Accredited Business
Body of crabber found in canal near Lacombe

The sheriff says that the office received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting that a man had fallen into the water around Lake Road.
The sheriff says that the office received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting that a man had fallen into the water around Lake Road.(St. Tammany Sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - The body of a man was found in a Lacombe area canal Wednesday (April 13) morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff says that the office received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting that a man had fallen into the water around Lake Road.

A witness told deputies that the man was crabbing off a bridge on Lake Road and then they heard a splash, noticing the man was in the water before calling 9-1-1.

The sheriff says that the body was located about 40 feet away from where the man had fallen in.

The body has been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for a positive identification and determination of cause of death.

