Bruce: Big rain event with severe weather potential tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a relatively quiet pattern, big changes are taking place as we speak. All eyes are on the weather late afternoon into the night, as heavy storms will fire up over the region, bringing a risk for flash flooding and severe conditions.

Bruce: Storm potential ramps up late afternoon and especially overnight into the wee hours of the morning. Flood threat overnight with isolated rains up to 6". Stay weather aware. Better weather ahead for Thursday. pic.twitter.com/eOlz8kNld9 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 13, 2022

Most of the morning into the early afternoon looks relatively quiet. There will be some passing showers and a brisk breeze, but the storms will follow later. Those storms will get going by mid-to-late afternoon, then linger into the night. These will be slow movers, bringing the risk for heavy rainfall along with a slight risk for severe storms producing lightning, hail, winds or a tornado.

Multiple inches of rain could add up during these storms, with a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain expected. Some local amounts could be near 6 inches. The weather should start to clear the coast just after midnight.

On Thursday, things are looking up as sunshine returns and we turn slightly less humid. It looks to shape up as a beautiful day, but the trend doesn’t last. More clouds move in and some rain is possible heading into Good Friday and the first night of Passover.

Easter weekend won’t be a washout, but it won’t go off without some storm chances. Both Saturday and Easter Sunday bring a chance for spotty storms, with highs getting quite warm. We could hit the middle 80s this weekend.

