D.A. Williams’ co-defendant, former law partner arrested

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans attorney Nicole Burdett, co-defendant in a tax fraud case against District Attorney Jason Williams, was arrested Wednesday in Baton Rouge.

According to arrest records, Burdett was booked on one charge each of government benefits fraud and filing or maintaining false public records. She was released shortly after.

Burdett’s attorney Mike Magner says she turned herself in as soon as she heard about the charges and says the allegations “stem from a miscommunication.”

“Ms. Burdett vehemently denies these allegations which stem from a miscommunication when she was transitioning her children to private health insurance. We are hopeful that when the Attorney General’s office understands the full facts of the matter that they will decline prosecution in this matter. The AG’s office has offered to meet with us in the very near future and we believe that we will be able to explain this unfortunate misunderstanding,” Magner said in a statement.

Burdett will join Williams in federal court on July 18 on 11 counts of tax fraud. The former law partners are accused of conspiring to cheat on Williams’ taxes.

