Heart of Louisiana: Melrose Plantation
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
(WVUE) - Melrose Plantation is a nearly 200-year-old National Historic Landmark located on Cane River Lake in central Louisiana that was home to folk artist Clementine Hunter. Built by a wealthy Creole family in the early 19th century, the plantation became a home for a variety of artists who lived and worked there in the 20th Century.
