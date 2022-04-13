NOPD seeks ‘persons of interest’ in connection with February reckless driving exhibition in CBD

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three “persons of interest” are being sought by New Orleans police in connection with an exhibition of reckless driving that blocked an intersection in the Central Business District in February.

The incident occurred Feb. 6, when people and vehicles blocked off all four sides of the intersection of Howard and O’Keefe avenues so that drivers could smoke their tires and perform donuts on the city streets. Video of the incident soon went viral and business owners in the area questioned how police did not respond in time to issue citations or make arrests.

VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD

The NOPD said Tuesday night it has identified 23-year-old Taji Hasty, 32-year-old John Esler and 50-year-old Adson Ribeiro as owners of three of the vehicles involved, and asked for the public’s help locating them.

From left, New Orleans police are seeking Taji Hasty, John Esler and Adson Ribeiro, described as 'persons of interest' in connection with a February reckless driving exhibition in the Central Business District. (Photos provided by NOPD)

“Hasty, Esler, and Ribeiro are not sought on criminal charges at this time, however, detectives feel that they may have knowledge or information vital to the investigation and wish to interview them,” the NOPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information on any members of the trio are asked to contact NOPD detective Michael Lane at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (877) 903-7867.

