Bruce: Drier skies today as the severe weather threat is over

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy night that left behind about 2 inches of rain in most locations Today will be much calmer. Storms are pushing off shore and winds turn north as a cold front will make it’s way all the way south into the Gulf of Mexico. Expect a fairly pleasant day with clearing skies and temperatures in the upper 70s for highs.

Bruce: Rain and severe weather threat has moved out but we will still see some clouds. Pleasant temps today and as we head into Good Friday. Highs in the upper 70s and low comfy cool in the 50s north and 60s south pic.twitter.com/7oOFLtbAdH — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) April 14, 2022

The front will stall in the northern Gulf and back across the area as a warm front heading into the holiday weekend. Friday looks mostly dry for Good Friday and Passover observances. The better chance for rain comes Saturday and could linger into Easter Sunday. Right now we are looking for about 30 percent coverage both Saturday and Sunday.

