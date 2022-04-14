BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

FDA authorizes 1st breath test for COVID-19 infection

FILE – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for...
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for what it said is the first device that can detect COVID-19 in breath samples.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued an emergency use authorization for what it said is the first device that can detect COVID-19 in breath samples.

The InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, the FDA said, and can be used in doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites. The test, which can provide results in less than three minutes, must be carried out under the supervision of a licensed health care provider.

Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, called the device “yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19.”

The FDA said the device was 91.2% accurate at identifying positive test samples and 99.3% accurate at identifying negative test samples.

“InspectIR expects to be able to produce approximately 100 instruments per week, which can each be used to evaluate approximately 160 samples per day,” the agency said. “At this level of production, testing capacity using the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is expected to increase by approximately 64,000 samples per month.”

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25,...
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
President Joe Biden says he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s vice...
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed’s bank regulation post
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv