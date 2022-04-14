BBB Accredited Business
Two lawyers spar over LSP Commission procedures

Louisiana State Police Commission
Louisiana State Police Commission(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two prominent Baton Rouge lawyers are at odds over what transpired at a hearing before the Louisiana State Police Commission, Thursday, April 14.

The disagreement involves former Louisiana State Police (LSP) Colonel Kevin Reeves being subpoenaed to appear before the Commission to discuss the termination of State Trooper Carl Cavalier.

Attorney Lewis Unglesby, who represents Reeves, sent a letter to the Commission last week informing them both he and his client had prior commitments and would be unable to appear today. He says he did not hear back from anyone, so he assumed all was well.

However, attorney Jill Craft, who represents Cavalier, claims Unglesby should have filed a formal motion instead of just sending a letter. She asked the Commission to hold Reeves in contempt for not appearing.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing for May 12 to decide if Reeves should be held in contempt.

Unglesby said Reeves does not know anything about Cavalier’s termination, which happened after Reeves retired.

Cavalier was terminated for publicly disclosing information about the 2019 death of motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of Louisiana State Police. The hearing today was to determine if he should get his job back. However, that hearing was postponed.

