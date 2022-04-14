BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Man guilty of killing wife, 3 kids, pet dog in Florida

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly...
During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A physical therapist from Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife, three young children and the family’s dog two years ago in central Florida.

A 12-member jury on Thursday evening found 46-year-old Anthony Todt guilty of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of animal cruelty.

Prosecutors weren’t seeking the death penalty, which means Todt will receive a mandatory life sentence.

During closing arguments, Assistant State Attorney Danielle Pinnell said Todt nonchalantly detailed the killings to investigators after his January 2020 arrest at the family’s home near Walt Disney World.

He later claimed that his wife killed the children and then stabbed herself.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K.
Harry and Meghan visit Queen Elizabeth
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25,...
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus
President Joe Biden says he plans to nominate Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s vice...
Biden picks Michael Barr for Fed’s bank regulation post
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv