Nicondra: Drying out Thursday, but some rain remains in the forecast for Easter weekend

Spotty showers possible through the next several days
Most of the area dries out behind a line of storms that pushes off shore, but more rain is...
Most of the area dries out behind a line of storms that pushes off shore, but more rain is possible Friday into Saturday.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy night that left behind about 2 inches of rain in most locations Thursday will be much calmer. Storms are pushing off shore and winds turn north as a cold front will make it’s way all the way south into the Gulf of Mexico. Expect a fairly pleasant day with clearing skies and temperatures in the upper 70s for highs. The front will stall in the northern Gulf and back across the area as a warm front heading into the holiday weekend. Friday looks mostly dry for Good Friday and Passover observances. The better chance for rain comes Saturday and could linger into Easter Sunday. Right now we are looking for about 30 percent coverage both Saturday and Sunday.

