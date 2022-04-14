BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S.(Mani Albrecht / U.S. CBP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (Gray News) - Police in Arizona said a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to cross into the U.S. earlier this week.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels reports deputies responded to a call from Mexican authorities at about 11 p.m. on Monday concerning a woman stuck on a border fence near Douglas, Ariz.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was climbing over the border wall when she got stuck in the ropes of a harness and trapped upside down for a significant amount of time.

The 32-year-old was transported to a local hospital, but she was pronounced deceased. Authorities in Arizona said they notified the Mexican Consulate about the incident.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the woman’s cause of death and the sheriff’s office said its investigation continues.

“These incidents are not political; they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” Sheriff Dannels said. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, the facts should direct our progress, and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Shelley's family
Shelley Brown is leaving FOX 8 for more family time
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope marks Holy Thursday ahead of prison feet-washing ritual
Officials say evidence pointed investigators to suspect Frank James, who is to appear in court...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect to appear in court
President Joe Biden talks to guests after speaking at POET Bioprocessing in Menlo, Iowa,...
Administration unveils steps to boost racial equity in govt
A California gamer was saved by a headset when a stray bullet flew through a bedroom window.
Teen says gaming headset saved him from stray bullet