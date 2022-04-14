Roof collapses on Covington diner with people inside Wednesday night

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Customers eating in a diner Wednesday night found their meals coming to an abrupt end.

St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection say they responded to a call regarding a roof collapse at the Butter Krisp Diner Wednesday night on Highway 190.

Last night we responded to a roof collapse at Butter Krisp. The building was occupied but there were no injuries. Posted by St. Tammany Fire District #12 on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Officials say there were no injuries in the aftermath of the roof collapsing at the 24/7 service diner, but business representatives say the eatery will be closed until further notice.

Butterkrisp diner will be temporarily closed until further notice. 😢 Posted by Butter Krisp Diner on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

