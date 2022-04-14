Roof collapses on Covington diner with people inside Wednesday night
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Customers eating in a diner Wednesday night found their meals coming to an abrupt end.
St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection say they responded to a call regarding a roof collapse at the Butter Krisp Diner Wednesday night on Highway 190.
Officials say there were no injuries in the aftermath of the roof collapsing at the 24/7 service diner, but business representatives say the eatery will be closed until further notice.
