Saints draft prospects: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The buzz surrounding the Saints drafting a wide receiver in the first round is real.

One legitimate possibility is Alabama’s Jameson Williams. Williams had an incredible 2021 season for the Crimson Tide. He finished with 79 receptions, 1572 yards, 15 touchdowns and 19.9 yards per catch. His big-play ability is exactly what this Saints offense needs.

His biggest problem is injury. Williams tore his ACL in the Alabama national championship game against Georgia in mid-January.

That was a tough break, but Williams is optimistic he can be back for training camp. If not, then hopefully by the start of the regular season in September.

If the Saints were to take Williams, he would be their first receiver in the first round since Brandin Cooks back in 2014.

