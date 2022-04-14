BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints draft prospects: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams could be an option for the Saints in the first round. Photo by University of...
Jameson Williams could be an option for the Saints in the first round. Photo by University of Alabama(University of Alabama | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The buzz surrounding the Saints drafting a wide receiver in the first round is real.

One legitimate possibility is Alabama’s Jameson Williams. Williams had an incredible 2021 season for the Crimson Tide. He finished with 79 receptions, 1572 yards, 15 touchdowns and 19.9 yards per catch. His big-play ability is exactly what this Saints offense needs.

His biggest problem is injury. Williams tore his ACL in the Alabama national championship game against Georgia in mid-January.

That was a tough break, but Williams is optimistic he can be back for training camp. If not, then hopefully by the start of the regular season in September.

If the Saints were to take Williams, he would be their first receiver in the first round since Brandin Cooks back in 2014.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed

Latest News

NFL Draft is right around the corner
OVERTIME PODCAST: Saints trade, Pelicans in the playoffs, and LSU Football recruiting
FILE - Saints general manager Mickey Loomis now has two first round picks with blockbuster...
Fazende: Saints seven-round mock draft #1
Talking Pelicans' postseason odds and Saints' offseason moves with The Athletic's Larry Holder
Talking Pelicans' postseason odds and Saints' offseason moves with The Athletic's Larry Holder
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu visits the Saints