Scalise discusses his Ukraine-related trip to Europe, flood insurance concerns at home

GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana discusses his trip to Europe related to Ukraine and flood insurance concerns at home. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana is back from a recent trip to eastern Europe related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Scalise says Ukraine needs more help as it fights to defend itself.

Scalise discussed his trip with FOX 8 News.

“I met with a lot of our eastern European allies that are helping Ukraine especially when you look at Poland. Poland has been playing an incredibly important role at getting military equipment in, and humanitarian aid into Ukraine so that Zelenskyy and his army can push back Russia and, of course, you’ve seen right now Russia’s pulled back a lot but this isn’t over they’re really re-flanking over to the eastern side of the country,” said Scalise.

As part of a congressional delegation, Scalise traveled to Poland and Romania.

“So, we went to Romania and we met with their leaders as well to talk about some of the things that they’re doing on the southeastern side of Ukraine and I think if you look from the town of Odesa on the southern part of Ukraine all the way up to Mariupol, those are the areas I’m most concerned about right now especially, you know, Putin’s got Mariupol completely surrounded and there’s probably over 150,000 people in that town and he’s trying to starve them to death,” said Scalise.

Many Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland as atrocities mount in their homeland.

“The human war crimes that we’re seeing and just the brutality of Putin is on full display and so we’ve talked about the things we’ve been able to do to get them help, but also what else we can do to get more help to the people of Ukraine,” said Scalise.

Even though some foreign policy experts say it is unlikely that Russia would ever hand over Vladimir Putin to be tried as a war criminal, Scalise agrees with those who say gathering evidence remains important.

“I think it’s very important to document what’s happening there and we talked to people when we were in Poland, some Ukrainians who are in Poland right now trying to help lead some of the relief efforts and we talked to them about how important it is to document because you go back to NAZI Germany if that wasn’t so well documented the world still to this day remembers just what kind of evil Hitler was and Putin’s got to be looked at in the same light,” said Scalise.

Ukraine wants the U.S. and NATO to provide a no-fly zone to block Russia’s bombardment from the sky, but so far that is a no-go.

“If we can get more of that equipment into Ukraine so that they can create their own no-fly zone,” said Scalise.

“When you talk to the leaders in Poland and we met with their prime minister and their defense minister they’ve got some old Russian MIGs that are still very functional and are the kinds of things that the Ukrainian pilots know how to fly and they want to get them into Ukraine to help them, we would need to backfill them with maybe F-35s, American-manufactured fighter jets in Poland who’s a NATO country, as well as in Romania,” Scalise stated.

In Scalise’s home state of Louisiana, concerns grow over rising flood insurance rates linked to FEMA’s new Risk Rating 2.0 methodology for determining premiums.

“Risk Rating 2.0 is something that is completely created by FEMA, not by law,” said Scalise.

He has urged FEMA to be more transparent about the changes and to also halt the rate increases.

“I’ve also been vocal that FEMA needs to pull it back because it’s not ready for primetime. When they can’t explain what their policy means and yet it’s going to have a devastating impact on millions of families across the country then they shouldn’t move forward with it,” said Scalise.

But Congress as a whole has not tackled the issues.

“I’ve been saying that we’ve got to get real transparency but, in the meantime, we’ve got to get a long-term reauthorization where Congress could come together to reverse it but it’s been really hard. We’ve passed a bill out of the House a few years ago, it didn’t go anywhere in the senate, so getting a bill passed by Congress on flood insurance is very complicated because there’s very bipartisan support and opposition to flood insurance in D.C,” said Scalise.

The rate increases became effective for new policyholders in October and current property owners with National Flood Insurance Program coverage on April 1 of this year.

“We’re now in a zone where anybody who is either getting a new flood insurance policy or renewing is going to see the devastating impacts of Risk Rating 2.0, so I think it’s putting more pressure on members of Congress from around the country to do something and come together,” said Scalise.

Scalise also commented on inflation.

“Most people recognize now that these multi-trillion packages out of Washington are not the answer and in fact, all of that extra money being spent to pay people not to work have actually made inflation worse. What we’ve got to do is open up more of the economies, there’s enough data there about how you can do it safely. The scientists have been saying for a year and a half kids should be back in schools, more things need to be open, take your precautions, COVID is going to be around, but you’ve got to open things up and get people back to work.”

The jobless rate in the U.S. is 3.6%.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.