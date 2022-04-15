BBB Accredited Business
‘The energy is hopeful’: French Quarter businesses gear up for busy Easter weekend

From 10k’s to parades to festivals, there’s no shortage of events breathing life into the city this weekend.
By David Jones
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Many French Quarter businesses are readying for what will be a weekend jam-packed with Easter parades, following the long-awaited return of the Crescent City Classic on Saturday.

Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Crescent City Classic brought more than 20,000 runners onto the streets of New Orleans, generating $16 million in economic impact and filling more than 4,000 hotel rooms.

The return of the event coincides with a feeling of returning to normal, as the city continues to post low COVID numbers and all local restrictions have been lifted.

“We’re on a really good streak right now,” said Kelly Schulz, Senior Vice President of Communications for New Orleans & Co. “It’s busy in a good way. I mean the pandemic had taken such a toll, especially on the hospitality industry, which is our most important economic driver. We finally feel like we’re at a point where we’re turning a corner, we’re able to welcome these major events again.”

Along with the 10k race, there are three parades planned to take place in the French Quarter on Easter.

The Historic French Quarter Easter Parade begins at 9:45 a.m. at Antoine’s Restaurant and travels to St. Louis Cathedral for 11 a.m. Mass. The parade will feature mule-drawn carriages, old convertibles and various walkers throwing Easter trinkets.

Following that, the Chris Owens French Quarter Easter Parade begins at 1 p.m. at the corner of St. Louis and Royal in front of Omni Royal Orleans Hotel. The parade will honor the late Owens, who passed away on Tuesday, April 5. She was laid to rest just a week before her namesake parade.

Ending the weekend is the annual New Orleans Gay Easter Parade, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and showcasing the creativity and fashion of the New Orleans LGBT community.

“It’s usually crazy. I mean just like any time there’s a parade in New Orleans, everybody comes out,” said Sarah Manowitz, manager of Oz New Orleans. “Whether you’re gay, whether you’re straight, everyone comes out and has a good time.”

