BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

GOP lawmakers aided Trump election challenge before warning against it, texts show

Meadows' texts with Mike Lee and Chip Roy show a shift in position on the election. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, GETTY IMAGES, FACEBOOK, ROY, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER)
By Ryan Nobles, CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Republicans, once former President Donald Trump’s allies in Congress, called on the administration to stand down after the 2020 election.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Rep. Chip Roy of Texas went from encouraging the White House efforts to overturn the results to ultimately warning about the consequences.

Dozens of private texts to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, obtained by CNN, show how they were trying to help initially, but by the end, they raised concerns to Trump’s top deputy about his campaign’s effort to stand in the way of the election’s certification.

“We’re driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic,” Roy warned Meadows in a text Jan. 1.

The texts, starting right after the election and going through early January 2021, are now in the possession of the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Roy’s stark warning came after weeks of begging Meadows for hard evidence of election fraud and concerns that the lack of specific evidence was a real problem for the Trump legal team.

“We must urge the president to tone down the rhetoric,” he wrote to Meadows on Nov. 9.

Roy did believe that there were problems with the election. In early December, he went to the House floor imploring his colleagues to look into the thin examples of fraud.

“The American people are raising legitimate questions about the election, and this body is missing in action and doing nothing,” he said Dec. 9.

Lee also started out hopeful there was a path to challenge the election results. In early November, he touted the work of conservative lawyer Sydney Powell, encouraging Meadows to get her an audience with the president and calling her a “straight shooter.”

Less than two weeks later, Powell appeared with Rudy Giuliani in what would become an infamous news conference where the duo made wild, baseless claims.

Lee then changed his tune, calling Powell a “liability” and turning his focus to touting attorney John Eastman.

Lee pushed a plan to convince state legislatures to offer up a set of alternate electors. When that plan fizzled, he decided he was no longer on board.

He texted Meadows on Dec. 16, “I think we’re now passed the point where we can expect anyone will do it without some direction and a strong evidentiary argument.”

Lee and Roy ultimately chose not to join other Republicans to vote against certifying the election.

“Our job is to open and then count, open then count. That’s it. That’s all there is,” Lee said on the Senate floor Jan. 6.

Privately, they were even more emphatic about the Trump team’s efforts.

“The president should call everyone off. It’s the only path,” Roy texted Meadows on Dec. 31.

Lee argued the effort to challenge the election certification was on dangerous constitutional ground.

Three days before Jan. 6, he warned, “I know only that this will end badly for the president unless we have the Constitution on our side.”

They did not, but the Trump team and a group of loyal Republicans went ahead with their plan anyway.

As it became clear their effort would not be successful, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in protest.

As the violence was raging, Roy texted Meadows, “Fix this now.”

He then went to the House floor and placed the blame squarely at Trump’s feet.

“The president should never have spun up certain Americans to believe something that simply cannot be,” Roy said Jan. 6.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Avery Natal, 19, suffered fatal injuries after striking the back of an 18-wheeler on I-12...
19-year-old Pope John Paul grad, LSU student killed in crash on I-12
city beneath the city-dem bones
New Orleans Underground: The city beneath the city
Ponchatoula is preparing for the first Strawberry Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shots fired near Strawberry Festival Saturday evening, festival closed

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Over 900 civilians dead around Kyiv, Russia vows new attacks
Tommy and Evelyn Hawk and Luke Hawk killed at Coweta County gun range.
Man, 21, arrested a week after 3 killed at Georgia gun range
Chris Owens Easter parade preview
Preparing for the 37th annual Chris Owens French Quarter Easter Parade