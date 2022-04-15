BBB Accredited Business
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in stolen speeding sports car dealer claims is tied to NIL agreement with LSU football player

Latreval Jones
Latreval Jones(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Questions are swirling over how a car that was contracted to an LSU football player through a name, image, and likeness (NIL) agreement ended up reportedly stolen and pulled over on the interstate late Thursday night.

Louisiana State Police say 23-year-old Latreval Jones was pulled over in a 2018 Dodge Challenger Thursday night. The problem is he does not own the car.

Police say Jones was speeding more than 90 miles per hour on I-10 near Highland Road. According to arrest records obtained by the 9News Investigators, when Jones was pulled over troopers told him the car was stolen. That’s when he claimed he got the car from a relative and he had no idea the car had been lifted. Records show Jones was charged with possession of stolen things, speeding, and driving without a license. According to police, he also had an active warrant out of Slidell for extortion.

WAFB has learned the sports car traces back to a local dealership. The dealer says it was part of a NIL agreement. Through those agreements, companies can go into business with an athlete using their name, image, or likeness to advertise and boost sales.

The dealer says their contract with an LSU football player shows the player was supposed to do some advertising work on social media. The dealer says the car was loaned to the player back in August 2021. The car was reported stolen a few weeks back when the dealer says it was never returned.

While Jones remains behind bars tonight, there are still questions about how he got his hands on the car and why was he behind the wheel in the first place.

WAFB is not naming the football player at this time as the 9News Investigators continue to work to learn more about the case. State Police had the car taken to an area tow yard. The dealership should be able to get the car on Monday.

