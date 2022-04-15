Marchers take part in a Way of the Cross event on Good Friday

The Way of the Cross March took place on Good Friday after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. (Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Tulane Avenue, the Way of the Cross March began with participants singing and bearing signs. People of all walks of life took part in the trek through the central business district on Good Friday.

It was the first time in two years that The Way of the Cross/Way of Justice march took place due to COVID-19.

Don Everard, Executive Director of Hope House, coordinated the event.

“I think there’s really two goals, one’s each person’s goal is to reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus and to reflect that this body of Christ that we talk about in the Christian faith is suffering terribly today along with Jesus and his sufferings and to remind us that, that has not ended, and our work is to create a better world,” he said in an interview with FOX 8.

There were designated stops along their route, a way to remember the 14 stations of the cross and highlight modern-day problems.

“God of poverty, God of suffering, you know us, God in our wounds,” marchers sang as they wound their way through areas of high-rise buildings.

Speakers also spoke of inadequate opportunities to succeed for some people.

“Poor education, we are poor are children, many of us know failure from the beginning of life,” said a woman who spoke briefly during one of the stops.

Sarah DeMarais, her husband, and their young daughter were amongst the marchers.

“We as Catholics feel so strongly that justice is inextricable from our faith and on this very important day in our liturgical year, Good Friday, we want to make sure that we’re out here witnessing to all these important justice issues,” DeMarais.

Russia’s war on Ukraine was on some of their minds.

“The Ukraine thing is just a terrible, terrible thing but it’s happening in other places around the world, and we need to be reminded of that, you know, Yemen or Syria,” said Everard.

And others like Lois Mouton said they are praying for peace.

“I’ve been praying for peace, be peace and this is what our world needs today, peace,” she said.

Madeleine Heyob heard about the march at Loyola University.

“I think in our city we see issues of course of racism, violence, poverty. Around the world, of course, there’s the war going on, hunger, climate change,” said Heyob.

And some of the marchers expressed concerns about the violence in New Orleans.

“The violence on the streets, the sadness of what’s happening to young people that they get involved in that kind of behavior,” said Everard.

