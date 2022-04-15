Nicondra: Warm, muggy and rain returns for the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It won’t be a washout over the holiday weekend, but with so many outdoor events it’s best to be prepared. Today expect partly cloudy conditions with some sun peeking through and a a few showers possible as warm, moist air settles back across the region. Temperatures start out in the upper 60s and 70s warming to around 80 for the afternoon high. Saturday expect a similar scenario with rain coverage lingering late as a disturbance sinks south. Easter Sunday may be the wettest day of the weekend with that disturbance nearby and plenty of moisture in place. Rain most likely later in the afternoon and it won’t rain everywhere, but have a back up plan if you are attending the parades or planning to dine outdoors.

