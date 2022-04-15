Northshore High and LSU grad to anchor FOX 8 News

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE FOX 8 is excited to announce Lauren McCoy has joined the FOX 8 News team as an early evening and late news anchor. Lauren lives in Slidell and graduated from Northshore High School and LSU.

“We are always looking for great journalists to join our team and Lauren is certainly that, and as an added bonus she’s from here, so she already has that built-in knowledge about how certain stories and events can impact our city,” said FOX 8 General Manager Mikel Schaefer.

After graduating from LSU, Lauren began her television career as a reporter at WVLA/WGMB in Baton Rouge. There, she worked her way up to the weekend anchor and eventually took over the weeknight anchor duties.

“Locals know this town best and we’re thrilled to bring Lauren home to serve the community she loves,” said WVUE News Director Kristen Palestina. “Lauren is a proven journalist who will live up to WVUE’s mission of Local First.”

In 2019 Lauren left Baton Rouge for a tremendous opportunity with the Black News Channel in Tallahassee, FL co-anchoring the morning newscast. She also co-produced and hosted the talk show “Being a Woman”. In 2021 Lauren was promoted to the Headline Anchor position for the Atlanta, GA-based “Start Your Day” program, also a part of the Black News Channel.

“I’m so happy to be back home! It’s a dream come true to be able to serve the people of the Greater New Orleans region. Growing up here made me the person and the journalist I am today,” said McCoy. “I’m so grateful and honored to be a part of the Fox 8 team and work alongside great journalists who continue to make an impact in this amazing community.”

Lauren’s first day with FOX 8 is Monday, April 18th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.