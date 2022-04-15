BBB Accredited Business
Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Devin Page Jr., the 3-year-old killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in bed on Tuesday, April 12, has confirmed LSU and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal will take care of the funeral expenses.

Devin Page
Devin Page(Family)

The toddler had just started preschool and loved playing with his siblings, family members said.

A memorial balloon release will be held at the Morning Star Full Gospel Baptist Church at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. The church is located at 2267 Balis Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70808.

Devin Page Jr. had just started preschool, loved playing with his siblings, and loved his family.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Fairfields Avenue near North Foster Drive just after 11:00 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

