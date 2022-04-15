Warm holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will be quite warm, breezy and humid. Highs will be well into the 80s. There’s a chance for a few late day storms each day north of the lake and over South Mississippi. South of the lake it will likely be dry. The best chance for a storm will be Sunday night as a cold front moves across the area.

It’s a small chance right now but a couple storms could be strong to severe. The best chance is on Sunday. Again this will be late in the day and into the evening hours. The morning hours on Saturday and Sunday look dry on both sides of the lake.

Next week will bring lower humidity for a couple of days. It will turn warmer by midweek but rain is not expected.

