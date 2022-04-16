BBB Accredited Business
Storm threat late on Sunday

A few storms could be severe
A few strong to severe
A few strong to severe(WVUE)
By David Bernard
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front will move into Louisiana on Easter Sunday. It will be warm, breezy and humid on Easter morning. By the afternoon a few storms are possible most likely north of the lake. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. By evening a broken line of storms will move across the area. A few could be strong to severe. The cold front arrives overnight.

Early next week will be beautiful with lots of sun and low humidity. Highs will mostly be in the 70s to near 80. The breeze continues for the rest of next week with temperatures near normal in the lower 80s. Rain is not expected next week. There might be a few sprinkles by the weekend but it looks mostly dry.

