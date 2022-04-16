BBB Accredited Business
Tom Brady’s ‘final’ touchdown ball for $518,000 reportedly voided after QB unretires

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles...
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. He said Sunday, March 13, 2022, he is returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WVUE) - According to TMZ Sports, The buyer who purchased Tom Brady’s last touchdown ball will get their money back. The ball was sold on auction at Leland’s, a sports memorabilia website for over $500K.

Brady threw that exact same ball 55 yards to wide receiver Mike Evans during the 2022 divisional round against the LA Rams. Evans threw the ball into the stands and a fan caught the ball, then decided to put it up for auction, which had been sold for $518,628.

The QB announced his retirement on Feb. 1, but after only 40 days, he announced that he was returning to the field. The buyer’s lawyer, Jeffery Lichtman, was able to settle a deal with the seller and auction house, freeing the buyer’s obligation to buy the ball.

TMZ Sports also reported that the auction plans to sell the ball privately as per the seller’s wishes because there are multiple parties interested in purchasing it. The ball is now likely to sell for around $50,000.

