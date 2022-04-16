BBB Accredited Business
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cub recovering after losing family in accident, police rescue

An orphaned bear cub is recovering after police found it in a tree in Massachusetts. (Source: Greenfield Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (CNN) - An orphaned bear cub is on the road to recovery after being rescued by police in Massachusetts.

In a Facebook post last week, the Greenfield Police Department said officers found the furry animal squealing in a tree.

Officers said they got the cub, placed it in the back of their cruiser, and took it to the station.

The cub was deemed uninjured by veterinarians and then delivered to a bear center in New Hampshire.

Authorities said they believe the cub’s mother and siblings were killed in an automobile accident.

The baby bear has since been named Alma, and police said it would stay at the center until she’s old enough to make it on her own in the wild.

