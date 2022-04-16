Zack: A warm, humid Easter weekend with small rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Easter is late this year and the later spring arrival will bring with it some warm temperatures and lots of mugginess this weekend.

For Saturday, we will be tracking some storms which might try to creep into our northern spots by late this afternoon. That’s the reasoning for keeping an afternoon and evening storm chance in the forecast. For most of us, it will just be a warm and muggy Saturday. Highs climb into the middle-to-upper 80s. But with the humidity, it will feel even warmer than that.

Easter Sunday brings nearly a repeat, as storms to our north will have to be watched by afternoon and evening. There is a slightly higher chance these storms will hold together a bit more, so I have a small increase in our rain chance percentages on Easter. Highs again will be in the middle-to-upper 80s.

A cooler front is on the way for the early part of next week. Temperatures will take a small dive Monday into Tuesday and the humidity values will crash. This will make for a beautiful start to the new work week with a pleasant feel outside.

Slowly through the course of next week, the humidity will return and a flip back to the 80s will be on the way. But there is no sign of a big rain chance coming anytime soon.

