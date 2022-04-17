BBB Accredited Business
3 shootings on Easter Sunday leave 1 dead and 4 injured in New Orleans

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead and three people are left injured from three separate shootings that happened mid to late evening Easter Sunday in New Orleans.

Before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Ave. where they located two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. There’s no update on the condition of the three victims.

Two hours after that another shooting was reported in the 2600 block of Allen St. Officers responded to the shooting and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, he was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Then about 20 minutes later, a man was reported shot at the intersection of Mardi Gras Blvd. and Farragut St. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. No reports on his condition at this time.

Police have no suspects or motives at this time but they are asking anyone with any information to contact Crimestoppers.

