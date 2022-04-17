BBB Accredited Business
Four shootings on Easter Sunday leave 1 dead, 5 injured in New Orleans

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and five people left injured in four separate Easter Sunday shootings across New Orleans, authorities said.

Three people were shot shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue in Treme, New Orleans police said. Responding officers found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Each was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, but their ages and conditions were not disclosed.

About two hours later, a man was shot at 7:35 p.m. in the 2600 block of Allen Street in the Seventh Ward. The victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, died at a hospital about an hour later, the NOPD said.

A third shooting was reported on the West Bank at 7:53 p.m., where a man was wounded at the Algiers intersection of Mardi Gras Boulevard and Farragut Street. Police said the man drove himself to a hospital for treatment, but his condition was not disclosed.

Another shooting in Treme was reported at 9:09 p.m. Police again provided scant details, except to say a man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle. The victim’s age and condition were not disclosed.

