BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Love the Boot Week encourages residents to keep Louisiana beautiful

Love the Boot Week will take place April 18-24, 2022.
Love the Boot Week will take place April 18-24, 2022.(Keep Louisiana Beautiful)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Lieutenant Governor’s Office is challenging residents to keep Louisiana beautiful.

A week long statewide clean up initiative known as Love the Boot Week kicks off Mon., April 18 and will last until April 24.

Currently, there are more than 240 cleanup events scheduled in 52 parishes. Local groups, organizations, and even individuals are planning to participate.

The Executive Director of Keep Louisiana Beautiful, Susan Russell, joined WAFB to talk about the importance of helping to keep Louisiana trash and litter free.

You can watch the full interview here:

Click here to sign up to participate in a cleanup or beautification event in your area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
LSU student killed in car crash
‘God, I’m so proud of her’: Family remembers 19-year-old LSU student killed in I-12 crash
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
Morgan Tyrone, 24
Woman found shot to death in Terrytown identified
A woman was arrested after an umpire was punched at a softball game in Laurel, Mississippi.
Umpire recovering after being punched in the face at kids’ softball game

Latest News

A little cooler early this week
A dry week ahead
Crescent City Classic
Crescent City Classic
Dawn Busters Easter Egg Hunt
Dawn Busters Easter Egg Hunt
Woman kidnapped, robbed on date
Woman kidnapped, robbed on date
New Orleans police are seeking help locating convicted felon Bryan Sanford, 29, who is accused...
Online dating plan leads to woman being robbed by convicted felon, NOPD says