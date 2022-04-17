BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Easter warmth, humidity, plus a storm chance

Highs will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s Sunday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cool front is on the way over the next 24 hours, but up first is a warm and humid Easter Sunday.

Some clouds and light fog are possible to start this Easter, but that will quickly flip to more sun as we get later into the day. This will warm things up nicely, with most locations making it into the middle 80s through the afternoon hours. When you factor in the humidity, it might feel like 90 at some point today.

We also have a storm chance developing for the second half of Easter Sunday. A line of storms, some possibly severe with large hail, will form in Mississippi later this afternoon and march south into the North Shore. By the evening hours, our rain chances will increase from north to south. The later it gets, the more likely those storms start to fade, but it’s something to monitor if you have late-day plans.

Remember that cool front I promised earlier? It arrives overnight tonight, setting the stage for a beautiful start to the new work week. Low humidity, bright sunshine and a nice breeze blow in for Monday and Tuesday. The remainder of the week looks pretty quiet, as highs that fell into the 70s behind this front return to the 80s by week’s end.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

