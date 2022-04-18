BBB Accredited Business
3 recent shooting victims identified; victim of 2021 shooting also dies in Orleans Parish

Shooting scene graphic.
Shooting scene graphic.(Source: Associated Press)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people that were killed as the result of shootings, and one more victim from a shooting that occurred nearly a year ago, have been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner.

Jaleel Broadway, 28, was shot and killed in the 5000 block of Leroy Johnson Drive on Tues., April 12 around 9:03 p.m.

Toure Jackson, 20, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Thurs., April 14, around 11:39 p.m. in the 6700 block of Mayo Blvd. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Also last Thursday, Jestin Kinard, 19, was killed by gunshot in the 3700 block of Mansfield Ave. east of Algiers. Police say they received reports of shots being fired around 9:45 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.

Last Tues., April 12, Lamont Fletcher, 48, died as the result of complications from a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Simon Bolivar St. and M.L.K. Blvd. on May 13, 2021.

