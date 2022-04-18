Bill to give city council more authority over the S&WB advances in the legislature; Mayor Cantrell opposes the legislation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For years, some New Orleanians have complained about receiving astronomically high water bills from the Sewerage and Water Board which they call erroneous.

And at the state capitol on Monday, a bill related to that got a hearing before the House Commerce Committee.

Rep. Stephanie Hilferty is the author of House Bill 652 which would have the S&WB recognized as a public utility and be subject to the regulation of the city council.

Hilferty expressed frustration over the long-running billing problems.

“So, I know there are pressing needs within the board, but you know what you can walk and true gum and the same time. These are parallel paths, okay, you can work on the billing, and you can work on the pumping,” said Hilferty.

New Orleans Councilman-at-Large and former state Sen. J.P. Morrell sat alongside Hilferty to push for the bill. He said he was representing the entire city council at the hearing.

The bill says the city will be able to establish by ordinance procedures regarding the billing policies of the board and that the city council may open an investigation of the board after the occurrence of any catastrophic failure of the city’s sewerage and drainage infrastructure.

“You have between 17,000 may be higher of the currently disputed bills, the idea would be that if we can create a uniform process through which individuals could appeal beyond the Sewerage and Water Board hearing officer who is an employee of the Sewerage and Water Board there would be a process through which they could get relief which could result in final settlements,” said Morrell.

Rep. Royce Duplessis, a Democrat, sits on the committee.

“The billing errors are indefensible and unacceptable, you have no disagreement from me there,” said Duplessis.

Still, he voiced concerns about the legislation.

“I am not here to defend the mayor, I am not here to defend the Sewerage and Water Board. I’m here to try to get us a good product where we can say we actually made a difference and we made something better because again I think this is nibbling around the edges,” said Duplessis. “I don’t think this bill puts us in line with what is a best practice, if you look at other agencies and if you look at other cities.”

Duplessis was not the only member of the New Orleans legislative delegation to raise concerns about the bill during the hearing.

Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, also spoke out against the bill.

“I would ask that the city council as a whole would work with the new customer service director who’s been there, I want to say he started right before this pandemic, so a little bit over two years now,” she said.

The city council sets the rates residents pay the S&WB.

Duplessis said even though he told Morrell he wanted to work with him on S&WB issues when Morrell joined the city council this year, he said he was not aware the bill was being filed in the legislature.

“And I’ve told this to Rep. Hilferty when I saw this bill drop at the last hour of the bill filing deadline which we have every right to do I had no knowledge of this bill and as far as I know no one else from the Orleans delegation did. Is there any particular reason for that?” said Duplessis.

Morrell responded at length.

“We hadn’t even scheduled the bill for committee, so my intent was to come meet with the membership and talk about the bill. I did not realize that the Wednesday after session started the mayor would come up during our City of New Orleans meeting, delegation meeting, while both the author and I weren’t present and trash the bill to the entire delegation and get commitments from delegation members to be against the bill before talking to Rep. Hilferty because the bill had not been scheduled yet,” he said.

He said that informed how they proceeded on the bill.

“To be completely honest, after hearing from members what the egregious amount of information that the mayor was spewing at that meeting it became evident that, well, that ship has sailed so we’re just going to have to figure out how to move this forward dealing with that, so that is the reason why the bill was dropped last minute,” said Morrell.

The mayor reacted to the bill advancing to the full House after the 10 to 3 vote in committee.

“The legislation that was passed in no way enhances the operability of the Sewerage and Water Board. It actually takes us further away from where we not only need to go but where we have been going and so I have not been in support of the legislation I’m still not in support of the legislation. It’s lawmakers even outside of Orleans Parish who are making decisions for Orleans Parish and I have an issue with that,” said Cantrell.

The mayor of New Orleans serves as president of the Sewerage and Water Board. “My focus is on making sure that our utility that has been neglected years past, decades and under my administration we’ve seen significant progress,” said Cantrell.

And a city hall spokesman issued the following statement:

“The bill got out of committee on the backs of Republican legislators from outside the City. The New Orleans delegation, which was kept in the dark, voted against it for a reason --- it’s a bad bill. It doesn’t add accountability. It adds bureaucracy.”

There was a tremendous amount of inaccurate information shared at the table in Baton Rouge today --- not least of which was the idea that the City has not engaged. Administration staff has been in direct contact with Councilmember Morrell regarding our concerns with his bill. Despite multiple requests for information, the City was not able to review the bill before it was filed or to see amendments until they were posted online. Our delegation was likewise denied visibility.”

A spokeswoman for the S&WB said the board members would discuss the legislation at its Wednesday meeting.

