Body of crabber found in canal near Lacombe identified by St. Tammany officials

The sheriff says that the office received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting that a man had...
The sheriff says that the office received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting that a man had fallen into the water around Lake Road.(St. Tammany Sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - The body of a man found in a Lacombe area canal on Wed., April 13 morning has been identified, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the victim as Eddie Naquin, 67, of Covington.

An autopsy confirmed Naquin died of drowning. Preston has ruled the manner of death accidental.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting that a man had fallen into the water around Lake Road.

A witness told deputies that the man was crabbing off a bridge on Lake Road and then they heard a splash, noticing the man was in the water before calling 9-1-1.

The sheriff says that the body was located about 40 feet away from where the man had fallen in.

