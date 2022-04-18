Coast Guard rescues boater stranded just offshore on windy Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard was summoned to rescue a boater stranded just a few yards from the seawall of a wind-tossed Lake Pontchartrain on Monday morning (April 18).

The solo boater was forced to drop anchor and wait for help to arrive as wind and waves threatened to smash his vessel into the 12-foot concrete barrier ringing a portion of the South Shore Harbor Marina.

The New Orleans Fire Department initially responded to a call of a boat accident, but after assessing the situation contacted the Coast Guard to effect a water rescue of the man on a violently bobbing boat.

The man was safely removed from the vessel, named the Tabasco Cat, without injury. An NOFD official said the man was fortunate, given the dangerous conditions for a sailboat entering these severely choppy waters.

The boat did not appear to have sustained damaged but will have to be retrieved under smoother conditions.

