Jordan Ellis lifts Breakers to first USFL win over Stars

New Orleans Breakers offensive players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of...
New Orleans Breakers offensive players line up at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Stars at Protective Stadium on April 17, 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Rob Carr/USFL/Getty Images)(USFL)
By FOX Sports
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers started off on the right foot with their first United States Football League victory over the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday night 23-17.

A 2-yard rushing touchdown from Jordan Ellis put the Breakers up six points early in the fourth quarter and New Orleans wouldn’t allow Philadelphia to get on the board to tie or win the game.

Ellis finished with 89 yards on the ground on 18 carries and the score. Ellis’ teammate T.J. Logan also scored a touchdown on the ground, which came in the third quarter. Logan had 56 rushing yards in the game.

New Orleans got started with huge defensive plays. Linebacker Vontae Diggs had an interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter and in the second quarter the Breakers’ special teams blocked a punt for a safety. The Breakers were up 9-0 quickly.

The Stars would respond with a Bryan Scott 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Bug Howard. The Stars would put 10 points on the board in the third quarter with a Darnell Holland touchdown run to tie the game.

It would be Ellis who had the final say in the score in the end.

Scott was 25-for-36 with 202 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Holland finished with 52 yards on the ground on nine carries. Chris Rowland had seen catches for 74 yards, leading Philadelphia. Howard had three catches for 14 yards.

Kyle Sloter had 150 passing yards in the win along with a pick. Sal Cannella led Breakers receivers with six catches for 58 yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

