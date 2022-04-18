BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Latest LSU baseball rankings: Monday, April 18

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (23-12, 7-8 SEC) were swept for the first time all season as they fell to Arkansas over the weekend. The Razorbacks were able to hold the Tigers’ high-powered offense to just six runs in the series, including shutting out LSU for the first time all season as well.

The Arkansas pitching staff allowed just two extra-base hits during the series out of 21 hits, it also marked the first time all season that LSU didn’t hit a home run, the longest streak all season. LSU batters had a team batting average of .210 and stuck out a total of 31 times.

LSU entered the series against the Razorbacks trailing by one game in the SEC West Division race, but at 7-8 in the SEC are now four games back and one game back of second place.

The Tigers dropped from No. 15 to No. 22 in D1 Baseball’s latest rankings, in Perfect Game’s poll they fell nine spots from No. 15 to No. 24, and in two polls, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Baseball America’s they fell out of their rankings.

LSU returns to action on Tuesday, April 19 against UL-Lafayette for the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic at Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers will then host Missouri beginning on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. Missouri is 5-10 in the SEC.

Below is a full list of rankings from the four major polls:

D1 Baseball:

  1. Tennessee (33-3)
  2. Oregon State (27-7)
  3. Oklahoma State (26-10)
  4. Arkansas (26-7)
  5. Miami (28-8)
  6. Southern Miss (27-8)
  7. Stanford (20-11)
  8. Virginia Tech (23-9)
  9. Texas Tech (27-12)
  10. Texas (26-12)
  11. Virginia (27-9)
  12. Gonzaga (23-9)
  13. UCLA (24-11)
  14. Georgia (26-10)
  15. Connecticut (28-7)
  16. Louisville (24-11)
  17. Texas State (28-9)
  18. Notre Dame (21-8)
  19. Auburn (24-12)
  20. Oregon (24-11)
  21. TCU (24-12)
  22. LSU (23-12)
  23. Dallas Baptist (23-12)
  24. Maryland (29-7)
  25. Georgia Southern (24-11)

Perfect Game:

  1. Tennessee (33-3)
  2. Oregon State (27-7)
  3. Oklahoma State (26-10)
  4. Arkansas (26-7)
  5. Southern Miss (27-8)
  6. Miami (28-8)
  7. Gonzaga (23-9)
  8. Connecticut (28-7)
  9. Virginia Tech (23-9)
  10. TCU (24-12)
  11. Texas (26-12)
  12. Oregon (24-11)
  13. Notre Dame (21-8)
  14. Virginia (27-9)
  15. Texas Tech (27-12)
  16. Grand Canyon (25-12)
  17. Florida State (22-13)
  18. Stanford (20-11)
  19. Vanderbilt (25-10)
  20. UCLA (24-11)
  21. Rutgers (30-6)
  22. Louisville (24-11)
  23. Georgia (26-10)
  24. LSU (23-12)
  25. Auburn (24-12)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
LSU student killed in car crash
‘God, I’m so proud of her’: Family remembers 19-year-old LSU student killed in I-12 crash
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Morgan Tyrone, 24
Woman found shot to death in Terrytown identified

Latest News

Tulane finished the 2021 season, 2-10.
Tulane moving on from bitter 2021 season with strong spring workouts
Tulane opens their season against Massachusetts
Tulane closes out their workouts with the spring game
LSU running back Corey Kiner (21)
LSU sophomore RB Corey Kiner enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (5) and Myles Brennan (15)
LSU wraps up third week of spring football practice