Latest LSU baseball rankings: Monday, April 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (23-12, 7-8 SEC) were swept for the first time all season as they fell to Arkansas over the weekend. The Razorbacks were able to hold the Tigers’ high-powered offense to just six runs in the series, including shutting out LSU for the first time all season as well.

The Arkansas pitching staff allowed just two extra-base hits during the series out of 21 hits, it also marked the first time all season that LSU didn’t hit a home run, the longest streak all season. LSU batters had a team batting average of .210 and stuck out a total of 31 times.

LSU entered the series against the Razorbacks trailing by one game in the SEC West Division race, but at 7-8 in the SEC are now four games back and one game back of second place.

The Tigers dropped from No. 15 to No. 22 in D1 Baseball’s latest rankings, in Perfect Game’s poll they fell nine spots from No. 15 to No. 24, and in two polls, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Baseball America’s they fell out of their rankings.

LSU returns to action on Tuesday, April 19 against UL-Lafayette for the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic at Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m. The Tigers will then host Missouri beginning on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. Missouri is 5-10 in the SEC.

Below is a full list of rankings from the four major polls:

D1 Baseball :

Tennessee (33-3) Oregon State (27-7) Oklahoma State (26-10) Arkansas (26-7) Miami (28-8) Southern Miss (27-8) Stanford (20-11) Virginia Tech (23-9) Texas Tech (27-12) Texas (26-12) Virginia (27-9) Gonzaga (23-9) UCLA (24-11) Georgia (26-10) Connecticut (28-7) Louisville (24-11) Texas State (28-9) Notre Dame (21-8) Auburn (24-12) Oregon (24-11) TCU (24-12) LSU (23-12) Dallas Baptist (23-12) Maryland (29-7) Georgia Southern (24-11)

Perfect Game :

Tennessee (33-3) Oregon State (27-7) Oklahoma State (26-10) Arkansas (26-7) Southern Miss (27-8) Miami (28-8) Gonzaga (23-9) Connecticut (28-7) Virginia Tech (23-9) TCU (24-12) Texas (26-12) Oregon (24-11) Notre Dame (21-8) Virginia (27-9) Texas Tech (27-12) Grand Canyon (25-12) Florida State (22-13) Stanford (20-11) Vanderbilt (25-10) UCLA (24-11) Rutgers (30-6) Louisville (24-11) Georgia (26-10) LSU (23-12) Auburn (24-12)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper :

