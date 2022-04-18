BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Saints draft prospects: Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett is considered one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Kenny Pickett is considered one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(WITN)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s become an interesting debate, not just here locally, but on the national level too: Will the Saints target a quarterback in this year’s draft?

If they do, one possibility is Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. Pickett is coming an impressive senior season for the Panthers. He threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Plus, he something rare on his resume’: four-year starter all at the same school.

There are legitimate questions as to how high Pickett’s ceiling will get or if he can truly be an elite player. Plus, he may not even be available when the Saints select at either 16 or 19 in the first round.

Regardless, the Saints have done their homework on Pittsburgh’s all-time leading passer. If they do like him, and he’s available, he could be a realistic option.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime and Tourism
‘I would never bring kids here again;’ New Orleans tourists rattled by shooting near Airbnb
LSU student killed in car crash
‘God, I’m so proud of her’: Family remembers 19-year-old LSU student killed in I-12 crash
Musician spreads awareness about French Quarter carjacking problem
New Orleans musician fights off carjacker in French Quarter with help from neighborhood bar
In a neighbor’s security footage, a woman is seeing getting run over by a car twice.
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Morgan Tyrone, 24
Woman found shot to death in Terrytown identified

Latest News

Dwayne Washington is back on a one-year deal. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)
Saints sign running back Dwayne Washington
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass as Minnesota defensive back Jordan...
Saints draft prospects: Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave
Pelicans Play-In/NFL Draft
Pelicans Play-In/NFL Draft
Jameson Williams could be an option for the Saints in the first round. Photo by University of...
Saints draft prospects: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams