Saints draft prospects: Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s become an interesting debate, not just here locally, but on the national level too: Will the Saints target a quarterback in this year’s draft?

If they do, one possibility is Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. Pickett is coming an impressive senior season for the Panthers. He threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Plus, he something rare on his resume’: four-year starter all at the same school.

There are legitimate questions as to how high Pickett’s ceiling will get or if he can truly be an elite player. Plus, he may not even be available when the Saints select at either 16 or 19 in the first round.

Regardless, the Saints have done their homework on Pittsburgh’s all-time leading passer. If they do like him, and he’s available, he could be a realistic option.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.